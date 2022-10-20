W﻿ho is your Brentford World Cup wildcard?

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Brentford player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted

Rico Henry: It is unbelievable that England, with a left-back vacancy, have ignored Henry. He is lightning quick, nimble, makes perfectly timed tackles, can cross well and is consistently good - 8/10 every game. He can also play in a back four or as a left wing-back and now has Premier League experience too.

