Everton v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Everton boss Rafael Benitez makes two changes to the team that lost the Merseyside derby in midweek.

Yerry Mina returns to play his game since 2 October following injury. He replaces Lucas Digne, with Ben Godfrey looking like he might play at left-back. Digne is not among the substitutes. Anthony Gordon is in for Salomon Rondon in attack with the Venezuelan struggling with a hamstring problem.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mina, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gray, Richarlison, Gordon.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Delph, Iwobi, Gomes, Gbamin, Tosun.