E﻿rik ten Hag has labelled summer arrival Casemiro the "cement" in his team and said he has been impressed the Brazilian's application.

M﻿anchester United are yet to lose a match in which Casemiro has started since he was recalled to the starting XI against Omonia Nicosia last month.

"﻿I said it the other day, for me he is the cement between the stones in and out of possession," Ten Hag said.

"﻿You see him growing game to game with that. Also our team is growing so we are really happy with the progress but we have to keep that process going because we are not satisfied.

"﻿We have to approach it like good is not good enough. Tomorrow we have another challenge and chance to do it better."

U﻿nited face Real Sociedad in a key Europa League group decider on Thursday.

W﻿hen pressed as to why Casemiro has adapted so well, Ten Hag highlighted his first conversation with the midfielder.

"﻿He told me when we had the first talk that he needs a new challenge because in Real Madrid he won everything," Ten Hag said.

"﻿He was a big part of Real Madrid still, they did not want him to go.

"﻿But he had a feeling, he told me that 'I have to go to another club, to another league, to prove myself' and that shows his hunger.

"﻿I really liked that from the first day on, he has been coming with that attitude to every training, to every match and he proves it. I really like that and he will be more and more important to our team."