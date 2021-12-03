Lage on injuries, game plans & defensive records
Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before his side host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Wolves boss:
Ruben Neves is back from suspension and Lage is "hopeful" that Daniel Podence will be clear of his Covid restrictions in time;
Marcal is still missing and, while Lage was keen not to complain about the long-term injuries, he noted that it does influence his game plan: "I usually finish the game with three midfielders, but on Wednesday we didn't have Ruben, so I couldn't";
Only Norwich have scored fewer league goals than Wolves this season but only the top two sides can beat Wolves' defensive record, which Lage says is not just about having good defenders but also "the balance of the team";
He added: "We work as a team, the last goal we scored started with [Jose] Sa. When you look at what [Conor] Coady, [Romain] Saiss and [Max] Kilman are doing, we are very happy with them."