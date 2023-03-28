'Hartley right up there with Hearts' greatest Scotland players'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

It goes without saying that Saturday’s match with Kilmarnock is massive in the context of our season and every Hearts supporter has their own opinion on how we should approach the match.

The important thing is we get a positive result, and most would agree three points are required.

With this being the international break and with two of our own players being called up to the Scotland squad, it would be remiss of me not to cast my eye to the national team.

Firstly, I am disappointed for Zander Clark not getting the nod to replace clubmate Craig Gordon between the sticks but as soon as Steve Clarke picked up the phone to Angus Gunn, you knew he was always going to get the nod. I’m sure Clark will get his chance in goals over the next year if he keeps up his form.

The best hope we have of a Hearts player gaining a Scotland cap against Spain is Lawrence Shankland. He should have been called up in the first instance as he offers more than Jacob Brown in terms of his goals and assists this season.

I think everyone knows that he will be starting on the bench and, depending on how the match goes, he may be required as Scotland chase a goal. I hope he adds to his four caps and and becomes the 60th Scot to play for the national team while at Hearts.

That got me wondering who my favourite player is from the illustrious list of Hearts greats to be capped for Scotland while at Hearts.

Gordon is an obvious answer along with John Robertson but outwith those two, Paul Hartley is right up there for me. The fact he won the first of 25 caps at age 28 in March 2005, when he must have suspected the opportunity might pass him by, seemed to elevate his game for Hearts and take him to a different level for the famous 2005/2006 Jambos season.

We’re approaching the anniversary of that legendary Hartley hat-trick at Hampden against Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final, with it being 17 years to the day on Sunday.

Here's hoping there are three reasons for Jambos to wake up with a smile on 2 April at the end of the week that saw a Scotland victory, an elusive Hearts away win and the fact it’s ‘Paul Hartley Day’.