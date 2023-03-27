Phil McNulty, chief football writer

It seems to be the same old story pretty much every time a manager leaves Tottenham - and the common denominator is chairman Daniel Levy.

The inescapable problem for Levy is that while there was a lot wrong with what Conte said in that remarkable news conference - especially how he carefully loaded responsibility on to his players while taking precisely none himself - there was actually a lot that was right.

It effectively lobbed a verbal hand grenade through the door of Levy's office.

Conte may have insisted his brief reference to "the owner" and 20 years of under-achievement was part of a wider attack on his players, but it brought the entire stewardship of Levy under scrutiny and posed many questions about Spurs' future.

Mauricio Pochettino will be one of the names under consideration as Spurs and Levy consider their next move, along with former Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Pochettino's return would have instant results when measured by approval ratings, but what has actually changed from when he was shown the door in November 2019? Would it be an admission by Levy that he got it wrong?

And what about the sudden wildcard, the unexpected availability of Julian Nagelsmann, previously admired by Spurs and now available following his unceremonious sacking by Bayern Munich?

Brighton's Robert de Zerbi has made a stunning impact since succeeding Graham Potter and Ange Postecoglou is excelling at Celtic. Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner is another being touted.

For all furore surrounding Conte, Spurs remain fourth in the Premier League, albeit having played two games more than nearest challengers Newcastle United. All is not lost.

Read the full article here