Fulham will have to 'change' without Mitrovic

Fulham head coach Marco Silva knows his side will have to adapt as they face an extended period without Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The striker was banned for eight games following his dismissal against Manchester United in the FA Cup for violent conduct towards a match official and using "improper, abusive, insulting and threatening" language.

The FA are appealing to have the ban extended and Silva, who himself is serving a touchline ban following a red card in the same match, said he would "prefer really to focus" on the next match.

"We will keep inside [the club] all of the strange feelings we feel right now," added the Portuguese.

"He is an important player for us we cannot hide the situation and he is a really important player from very first day I joined the football club."

The Cottagers face relegation threatened West Ham on Saturday and will have to put their faith in former Benfica forward Carlos Vinicius.

"Always when these type of things happen, it is an opportunity for the other [player] to come in and to show quality, to show why he is here at this level, by being involved in our squad," said Silva.

"They [Mitrovic and Vinicius] are completely different. We are used to playing with a striker like Mitrovic. It is not easy to be in his shadow.

"[Vinicius] is a different profile and attacks more space, Mitrovic is more of a target man. We have to change the way we provide for him as he is a different profile.

"He has to perform."