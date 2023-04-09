Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport: "I imagine for the outside world it was a great game to watch. We started really well. Just before half-time we conceded and we gave Liverpool some momentum.

"We lost control and started to give a lot of balls away. The game became open. We needed resilience, we needed our keeper in the last moment. I think a draw is a fair result.

“The crowd got going. The goal gave them some hope. At 2-0 we had the game in our hands. That was our chance to kill the game. Then we made a mistake. We had to show our resilience and our luck at times."

On Aaron Ramsdale: “He was superb again today. You need your goalkeeper at Anfield. It’s a shame after how we started. The big lesson is in the first half that they came here and played with that personality."