Tuesday talking point: No time to waste in transfer window

Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After a second successive 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, Southampton should already be looking to make some moves before the transfer window officially opens on 10 June.

Finishing last season in disappointing fashion - winning just one in their last 12 - questions started to be asked of backroom staff, with Kelvin Davis, Craig Fleming and Dave Watson all leaving the club last week.

However, the inquiry did not stop there, with many calling for an overhaul of the playing squad in order to realise the Saints' top-half ambitions.

In previous campaigns, Southampton were forced to wait for outgoings before any new faces could enter Staplewood, but new owner Dragan Solak has given the south coast side slightly more freedom to roam in the transfer market.

And with 67 days until the start of the new campaign, there is no time to waste. Aston Villa, who finished one place and five points above Southampton, have already concluded two summer deals - bringing in highly rated Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos - getting ahead of the competition.

They are doing business in a market the Saints cannot match - with Steven Gerrard’s side also adding Philippe Coutinho to their ranks permanently - but Southampton must simply look to replicate the Villans' transfer strategy.

They need to move quickly and quietly to add depth and quality to positions that need strengthening. Southampton will already know who they want to bring in, and who needs to leave.

