Spanish football journalist Alvaro Romeo believes Liverpool are "slightly better" than Real Madrid but thinks the period between now and the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May will suit the 10-time champions.

Having won La Liga last weekend, Real have four more fixtures with nothing riding on them while Liverpool face a demanding run of must-win games, including the FA Cup final and a last push for the Premier League.

"Liverpool are facing matches that will be very demanding psychologically," Romeo told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "This is going to be very tiring mentally.

"I do think they are slightly better but Real have three weeks to get ready and prepare their tactics."

Former Manchester City defender Izzy Christiansen agrees and, while lamenting the end of City's Champions League challenge, she believes an exciting final lies ahead.

"Real are the European giant that never dies," she said. "That will be put against Liverpool's hunger and almost desperation to win the Champions League.

"Two styles will collide - it's going to be a heck of a game in Paris."

