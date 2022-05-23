Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Pick of the stats

In 2022, Newcastle picked up 38 points in the Premier League (W12 D2 L5), a haul bettered only by three sides (Liverpool 51, Manchester City 43, Tottenham 41).

Burnley netted their 300th Premier League goal, the 32nd side to hit that milestone in the competition.

Callum Wilson has netted five goals in his last four Premier League appearances against Burnley - and six goals in total. He has only scored more against West Ham.