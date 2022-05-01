West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport: “You have to find a way to win and today we won ugly.

"We showed incredible spirit. We adapted. You have to find a way to win all the time to win - forcing mistakes, being brilliant, digging in, clean sheets.

“I am really happy, especially for Rob Holding as he hasn’t played the amount of minutes he deserves. He was man of the match today. He is always there when we need him."

Battle for top four going to go all the way? “Let’s see. Another seven days to prepare for the match. The pressure is there and we both won so let’s go.”