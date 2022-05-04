On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football.

In Arsene Wenger's 22 years at Arsenal, he came up against a lot of managers, including ones he wasn't so friendly with.

The long-serving Gunners boss makes this list three times, including the number one rivalry...

On Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson:

Richards (1st): "One of my favourite quotes was when Fergie said to Wenger, 'stick to Japanese football' because that’s where Wenger came from.

"Both top managers but Fergie played with proper mind games."

Shearer (1st): "For 15-20 years there was mutual respect and mutual loathing.

"Even in press conferences they were always at it.

"Without a doubt Fergie was the master of the mind games."

On Wenger and Jose Mourinho:

Richards (3rd): "What is interesting for me is that Wenger didn’t mention Jose at all in his book. It's like he can’t bring himself to mention him.

"I love Mourinho because he gets under people’s skin and that was a proper rivalry."

On Wegner and Sam Allardyce:

Richards (7th): "Wenger moaned a lot but he was always planting a little seed for the opposition."

Shearer (7th): "I think you have to have that passion and edge as a manager and they both had that."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds right now, or watch on BBC iPlayer from Friday - check out previous episodes here