On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football.

Former Liverpool managers Rafael Benitez and Sir Kenny Dalglish make the list, as well as current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

On Benitez and and Jose Mourinho:

Richards (8th): "Rafa knows what to say and how to say it."

Shearer (6th): "Jose was just a wide-up merchant.

"Benitez really knows his football but he always had the press eating out of his hand.

"He got his message across without telling it exactly how it was."

On Dalglish and Ferguson:

Shearer (3rd): "They’re both true Scotsmen.

"There’s huge respect now - Fergie was there when Kenny’s statue was unveiled - but when they were up against each other, there was a dislike."

On Klopp and Guardiola:

Richards (5th): "People always ask who’s the better manager, and it’s very difficult to answer.

"Klopp has spent money and Pep has changed the way English football is seen and played.

"I think they’re both on a par - it just depends what style of football you like."

Shearer (4th): "They’re both incredible but both very different in their personalities.

"They’re both very respectful to each other though."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds right now, or watch on BBC iPlayer from Friday - check out previous episodes here