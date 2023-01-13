Of injured trio Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, the latter is the most likely to make it: “He is much more ready to play than the others. It is important to have patience. We do not want to take a risk and be without important players for a long period.”

He was not drawn on plans to enter the transfer market: “I don’t like to speak a lot about it. The club are monitoring the situation, but I’m really focused on the pitch. We have important games this week against Arsenal and Manchester City.”

On the importance of the Spurs home crowd: “Our fans have never disappointed us. They have shown themselves to be with us in positive and negative situations. We know the importance of this game and I remember a fantastic atmosphere last season.”

He “respects” the club’s decision to allow Lucas Moura to leave at the end of the campaign: “This has been a difficult season for Lucas. When we planned this season, he was an important player, but he was never present to help us.”