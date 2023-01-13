Conte on Kulusevski, Moura and Arsenal

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Of injured trio Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, the latter is the most likely to make it: “He is much more ready to play than the others. It is important to have patience. We do not want to take a risk and be without important players for a long period.”

  • He was not drawn on plans to enter the transfer market: “I don’t like to speak a lot about it. The club are monitoring the situation, but I’m really focused on the pitch. We have important games this week against Arsenal and Manchester City.”

  • On the importance of the Spurs home crowd: “Our fans have never disappointed us. They have shown themselves to be with us in positive and negative situations. We know the importance of this game and I remember a fantastic atmosphere last season.”

  • He “respects” the club’s decision to allow Lucas Moura to leave at the end of the campaign: “This has been a difficult season for Lucas. When we planned this season, he was an important player, but he was never present to help us.”

  • On neighbours Arsenal, who top the Premier League table: “They have showed themselves to be a really good and really strong team. They are solid, but at the same time I think we have to look to ourselves. We have worked strong, worked hard and are working in the right direction.”

