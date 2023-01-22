Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Brentford are one of the form teams in the Premier League as they arrived at Elland Road with victories in their last three games.

Thomas Frank has implemented a system which suits his players and they are tough to beat. No defeat in eight games proves just that.

Christian Norgaard provides the steel in midfield and his Danish compatriot Mathias Jensen has the technical ability to get them playing.

Even when Ivan Toney, who is now a proven goalscorer at this level, is not on-song in attack, Brentford remain resolute and difficult to break down.

A hard-earned point moves them up to eighth in the table and the travelling support which followed them to Yorkshire from west London will be dreaming of qualification for a debut season in Europe.