Roberto de Zerbi has addressed the future of midfielder Moises Caicedo who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Ecuador star has been a key cog in Brighton's rise up the Premier League table but, with bigger clubs circling, De Zerbi is hopeful his immediate future remains at Amex Stadium.

"I spoke with him on Wednesday and he is relaxed," De Zerbi said. "I think it's always difficult to change clubs inside the season as you can find some problems.

"I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because in my opinion that is the best solution for him and for us."

De Zerbi revealed he has a healthy relationship with his players, believing he has a key role to play in their development.

"I spoke with him like a father, not as a coach," he said. "I understand it when a player has the possibility to change teams and go to a very big club, but my work is to not only give the style of play but also to give advice for his career and his life."