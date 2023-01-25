A cool head and versatility strengthen Arsenal's ranks

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

In attending Mikel Arteta's latest news conference for his table-topping sides' FA Cup tie against Manchester City it was clear he is thrilled with the January business that could prove so key in pursuing the title.

Arteta has masterminded a resurgence at Emirates Stadium but pointed to the fact his squad required the additions of Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard despite their lofty position.

On Kiwior, who at 22 has nine caps for Poland, Arteta pointed to the options the former Spezia defender provides.

"He gives us more cover at the back," Arteta told the assembled media.

"We have been with three central defenders for the majority of the season, which is very short in that position. We have been very lucky with injuries and needed to recruit. Jakub is a versatile player and is going to strengthen the team."

Trossard's qualities are well known in the Premier League but Arteta hinted a cool head under what could become title-chasing pressure deep in the season is a key attribute the Belgium international carries.

"I see a player willing to make things happen," said Arteta. "He is really composed, especially in the final third, which is something we needed to add to the team."

And, perhaps ominously for their rivals, further additions have not been ruled out.

"If there is anything else available that would strengthen the team we will look at it," Arteta added.

Arsenal look like they mean business and are certainly doing plenty of it.