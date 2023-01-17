Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves grabbed their second league win under Julen Lopetegui on Saturday. Given Bruno Lage and Steve Davis managed just one win each this season, the club's quick improvement under the new boss is clear to see.

The work-rate and determination of the team is something that didn't go unnoticed either. Wolves battled from the start and made life really difficult for struggling West Ham. Lopetegui's constant barking of orders and encouragement is great and the squad look much fitter and sharper than in the first half of the season.

On top of that, Matheus Nunes is starting to show why Pep Guardiola had labelled him as one of the best midfielders in the world. Nunes was criminally misused under the previous regime but, by deploying him in a slightly deeper role, Lopetegui has allowed the 24-year-old to show his qualities.

Mario Lemina also lifts the quality of Wolves' midfield. His 20-minute cameo on Saturday added some bite and physical presence to see out the win.

'Out of darkness, cometh light' seems to be an appropriate motto. A lethargic and disappointing first half of the season has quickly been forgotten. It's early days but Lopetegui's impact on this Wolves squad is putting a smile back on faces.