Eberechi Eze scored a stunning solo goal but could not prevent Crystal Palace losing Sunday's pre-season friendly against Sevilla in a sudden-death penalty shootout.

The 25-year-old tormented three defenders before slotting home a composed finish against the Europa League champions as Palace offered an impressive showing in Detroit.

"I don't know how it went in," he told Palace TV, external. "I just saw the space and the opportunity to get in behind them.

"It was sick - sick energy. Obviously I am disappointed we did not win in the end, but we worked hard and showed what we were about today, which was a positive."

Eze was a popular figure for the American crowd and his performance suggested big things to come as Palace's leading light this season.

However, he was keen to point out the positive signs on show from the rest of his team-mates.

"I honestly feel that shows the quality we have in the team," he said. "If we keep working hard and keep pushing, we'll see where we can go.

"It [the US tour] has been top. It's been a sick experience and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do it."