'Carson demands St Mirren exit'

Trevor Carson has demanded a move from St Mirren after manager Stephen Robinson installed new signing Zach Hemming as number one ahead of the 35-year-old Northern Ireland goalkeeper. (Daily Record), external

Former Heart of Midlothian centre-half Andy Webster is set to complete a return to Tynecastle as the club's new academy manager on Monday after leaving St Mirren, where he worked as under-20s coach. (Daily Record), external

