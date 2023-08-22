Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Luis Diaz played closer to the opponent's goal than any other player against Bournemouth, including Mo Salah.

The Colombian has adapted his game to become more prolific and it's already reaping its rewards.

When he first signed from FC Porto, Diaz hugged the left touchline and wowed fans with mazy dribbles and trickery - never shy to take on his defender.

Now though, isolating a defender is less important to him than getting into the box. For his goal, Diogo Jota had the ball inside the area on the right-hand side and Diaz was right on the penalty spot. Whenever the ball is on the right, Diaz cuts in and becomes a striker, just like the best version of Sadio Mane did before his exit. This is exactly how Diaz scored his goal against Chelsea in the season opener, too.

His finish on Saturday was special and Luis Suarez-esque. It's brilliant that while he's clearly been instructed to be more productive and less fancy in the final third, he's still got magic in his boots.

That's two goals in two games for the Colombian and Liverpool desperately need to keep him fit. He's becoming one of the first names on the team-sheet.