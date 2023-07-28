Hibernian's Ethan Laidlaw has joined English Premier League side Brentford.

The attacker joined Hibs aged eight and progressed through the club's academy setup and signed a professional deal in 2021.

In a club statement, they said: "The terms for the 18-year-old’s transfer will remain undisclosed, however the Club has received a six-figure fee and a sizeable sell-on.

Academy Director Gareth Evans commented: “Ethan is a talented, young player, but he made it clear to us that he saw his future away from Hibernian FC after the expiration of his contract this summer.

“Once we knew that our contract offer wouldn’t be accepted, we worked hard to get the best deal possible for him, and we’re pleased with what we’ve received from Brentford, which includes a sell-on.

“We wish Ethan nothing but the best in the future, are pleased the Club has been compensated properly, and that our Club has produced a player fit for an English Premier League team.”

Brentford confirmed his arrival, noting that he will initially join up with the Brentford B team.