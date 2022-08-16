Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

When N'Golo Kanté dropped to the ground clutching his hamstring against Tottenham, it was a familiar feeling of dread that gripped Chelsea fans. They've seen this happen to their midfielder with increasing frequency, and with each tear and tweak they can sense the end of a Premier League great's career drawing closer.

But from that sad loss, new opportunity has been created. Conor Gallagher replaced the injured Kante on Sunday, and will probably start in the weeks to come. It's hard to overstate how great a swing in his career that moment could be for the young midfielder. Without a Kanté injury, it's likely the Frenchman would have started all four games before the transfer window closes, alongside either Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic.

Gallagher would have been limited to substitute appearances, and feeling the unusual pressure of a winter World Cup, he might have pushed for an exit, with all the evidence he needed that he was going to be nothing more than a bit-part player this season.

We could now see the reverse - multiple starts for Gallagher in the next few weeks, and the chance to finally cement himself as a first-team fixture.

