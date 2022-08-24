Scott Parker has praised the character of his young Bournemouth side after their Carabao Cup win over Norwich.

The Cherries boss made nine changes from Saturday's Premier League defeat by Arsenal.

He was pleased with the resilience shown at Carrow Road after his players twice came from behind to beat Dean Smith's side on penalties and reach the third round.

"It was a good night, I thought the way we played tonight was fantastic," he said.

"The game probably should have been out of sight, the keeper was absolutely exceptional for them, pulled off some incredible saves and we have not done a lot wrong - he was making saves he didn't have the right to do.

"We showed big character at the end, to go down 2-1 with a young team on the pitch.

"You come to a place like this, difficult game, players that haven't played a lot of minutes.

"My criticism of the group was in the first-half performance. It was painful highlighting that and what we expect them to be this year, and to a man today they put it out there, exactly what I wanted."