Can County's White extend his Rangers record?

Which player scored every time he played against Rangers last season? Jordan White.

The Ross County striker gets another chance against the Ibrox side in Glasgow on Saturday, with Malky Mackay's men going for successive wins after last week's victory at home to Kilmarnock.

The forward's only goal so far this season has come in a 2-1 defeat by Hearts, but the former Motherwell man certainly has a knack of scoring against his boyhood club.

White has netted in all four of his Premiership appearances for County against Rangers, which account for 40% of the striker's goals in Scotland's top flight.

And, remarkably, since the Ibrox side's promotion in 2016, only former Celtic strikers Odsonne Edouard (seven) and Moussa Dembele (five) have scored more league goals against them.

While White boasts an impressive individual return, County's top-flight record against Rangers is at the other end of the scale as the Highland side are yet to win a Premiership match against the Govan club, failing in 16 attempts.

To rip up that unwanted record, the visitors will have to beat a Rangers side buoyant after Wednesday's Champions League triumph over PSV Eindhoven propelled them into the group stage for the first time in 12 years.