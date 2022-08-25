First choice Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers is relishing the added competition of Brazil international Neto as he contemplates another tough assignment in the Premier League this weekend.

The Republic of Ireland international has shipped seven goals in heavy defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal and knows a trip to Anfield means life might not getting easier for the Cherries.

However, he is confident his team-mates will go there with an optimistic outlook.

"We had a good result in the cup against Norwich and we're going up there in a positive mind," he said.

"When you come into the Premier League, you have to be realistic that you will concede goals because you're up against some of the best players in the world.

"However, it's about not getting too down and take that into the next game. It's a fresh 90 minutes to go again and put in a good performance."

Neto, 33, was signed from Barcelona earlier this month and has made an impact at the Cherries' training ground.

"When you play in the Premier League, you know the competition will be extremely high," said Travers. "It's great to have Neto and the experience he brings.

"He's a very good goalkeeper who has played at the highest level. We're training as hard as we can every day to push each other."

