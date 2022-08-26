Scott Arfield says Rangers meeting Liverpool in the Champions League "captures the attention".

The Ibrox side will face last season's finalists as well as Ajax and Napoli in Group A this autumn.

Arfield played against Liverpool as a Burnley player.

"The three of them are amazing cities, so we're definitely looking forward to going to them but the one that captures the attention is Liverpool because it's closer to home and we know our following is going to be sensational," said Arfield.

"They've been finalists for numerous years, they're one of the best teams in the world and now we can show what we're all about.

"As always, we think we can be very competitive. It was a great draw for us with a lot of big dogs in there, which when you get to this stage of the competition there's going to be."