Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was thrilled with the application of his side in their 3-0 friendly win over Lyon.

“From the beginning, the performance, the application and the quality that we showed was really good,” Arteta told Arsenal.com., external

“But I’m not surprised because I’ve seen them train every day and the way they trained here yesterday so I’m really happy. We play to win and today we won and played really well.

“We’re playing in different conditions and they’ve obviously had a break but again, I think the way the players have trained, they will be ready for the first game on Boxing Day. It was great to see some of the young kids playing some minutes as well, so I liked it."