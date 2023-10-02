'Flekken very unlucky to not get clean sheets' - Frank

Brentford failed to get over the line again yesterday afternoon, as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Nottingham Forest.

The Bees took the lead through captain Christian Norgaard, before Forest were reduced to 10-men, and then goalkeeper Mark Flekken was caught out by a "one in 100" header from Forest midfielder Nicolas Dominguez.

Flekken hasn't had the easiest transition to life as Thomas Frank's first-choice goalkeeper, after David Raya was loaned out to fellow Premier League side Arsenal for the 2023-24 season.

BBC Sport commentator Tom Gayle asked Frank about his new number one: "I think he has done well. Raya is a very good goalkeeper, we know that, there's a reason why he's number one at Arsenal. But Mark is a very good goalkeeper as well.

"He is the Holland number one and played the last two games. I think he's been very unlucky, for various reasons, to not get clean sheets. Against Forest I think he was good, against Arsenal he was good, so we are pleased with him."

