'We're due a statement win' - McGregor

Celtic are due a "big statement win" in Europe, according to captain Callum McGregor.

The Scottish champions haven't won at home in the Champions League group stages since 2013 and McGregor is keen to put that stat to rest when they face Lazio at Parkhead on Wednesday.

"That is the ambition of the club, to perform better on the European stage and this is the highest level," McGregor said.

"In this competition we’re certainly due a big performance and a big statement win. The group is full of confidence so why cant that come tomorrow night?”

"There’s no point in just trying to become a good domestic team, you have to try and bridge that gap in Europe as well. In the conversations I’ve had with people at the club, that’s the aim, that’s the expectation, that’s where we want to get to.

"It’s the motivation for the guys that are here, to try to do something on the European stage. It’s a brilliant test for the players. As a relatively young group, it’s superb for the players to be exposed to that."

McGregor also wants Celtic to be a more consistent presence in European football's biggest competition, as they aim to close the financial gap to the continent's top clubs.

"We know that we don’t have the resources of some of these big teams but I think when we get in there, if you have a competitive spirit and you have quality and you have the right idea, and you keep building on that season on season, then you will bridge the gap eventually, so you have to push to do that.

“Teams are spending millions and millions of pounds to compete in this tournament so it’s something as a club that we have to aspire to in terms of performance level."