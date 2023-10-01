BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis at Rugby Park

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus says securing a European place is St Mirren's "aim for sure".

The Buddies sit second in the Scottish Premiership after seven games and drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

"We want to do better than last season and that was on sixth place," said the Australia international, 25.

"It was a bit unfortunate in the end, I think we could have done better, but that’s football. I think this season we definitely want to do better than that, getting to Europe that's our aim for sure.

"We've got a bigger squad now and more depth and players to come on and do well and we rest players too, so it's great and we just want to do as good as we can and stay as high as we can.

"It's still early. We work hard and the rest will take care of itself, I think."

Next up for Stephen Robinson's side is a home match on Sunday against Rangers, who trail St Mirren by three points.

"We're not to worry about them," added Baccus. "We're going to worry about ourselves this week, going to train hard like we always do, work hard and be ready for that game on Sunday."