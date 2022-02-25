Brentford v Newcastle: Team news

Midfielder Christian Eriksen, who hasn't played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last summer, is set to make his Brentford debut.

Top scorer Ivan Toney is fit after three games out with a calf injury.

Newcastle will assess winger Allan Saint-Maximin's calf problem ahead of the trip to London.

Ryan Fraser has recovered from a muscle injury, while Javier Manquillo is back in training after damaging ankle ligaments earlier this month.

