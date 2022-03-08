Thiago Silva: Aaron Lennon had done brilliantly to get to the byeline and pull the ball back for Wout Weghorst, but the Burnley centre-forward's shot was kicked off the line by Thiago Silva.

The defender's positioning on the goalline was absolutely perfect. Not only did he save Edouard Mendy, who looked like he had been caught out of position, but he enabled Chelsea to keep a clean sheet.

Whoever's idea it was to bring Silva to Chelsea is a genius. The man is 37 years of age and looks like he could play in the Premier League until he's 40.

Reece James: The return of Reece James to Chelsea's starting line-up was telling. Thomas Tuchel left the England international out against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final and the Blues suffered for it.

Goals are invaluable in any team and when you replace goalscorers with caution it can be costly. James' return on Chelsea's right-hand side for the injured Cesar Azpilicueta against Burnley paid off in a major way.

James might not be as good in defence as the Spaniard, but he gives you much more going forward. His second-half finish and assist for Kai Havertz set the tone for an excellent away win.

Kai Havertz: To say Havertz has found his feet at Chelsea would be an understatement. The German is not only scoring goals but playing brilliantly.

It has taken him a while to settle in but he has certainly got there, which is just as well as Stamford Bridge can be a graveyard for strikers.

