Liverpool 1-0 West Ham: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games, their longest such run within a single campaign since a run of 18 between October and February in their 2019-20 title-winning campaign.

West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Liverpool in 17 attempts in the Premier League (D6 L11) – only Moyes himself has faced an opponent more on the road without ever winning in the competition (18 vs Arsenal).

Virgil van Dijk has never been on the losing side for Liverpool in 60 Premier League games at Anfield, setting a new record for most home games for a club without losing in the competition (W52 D8).