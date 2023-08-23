Robson on new signings, Euro ambitions & improved Hacken

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland in Gothenburg

Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen's Europa League play-off first leg against BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

Here are the key points from the Dons boss:

  • On latest signing Richard Jensen, Robson says he is a "good athlete" with a "good left foot, he gives us balance on that side".

  • He would have no qualms about throwing in new recruit Jamie McGrath for a debut in Gothenburg.

  • Despite having several players who are at varying levels of fitness, Robson "wanted to make sure every member of the squad was here".

  • In terms of recruitment, he highlights the fact the club now have just two loan players, all the rest are permanent.

  • On the magnitude of the match, he simply said "they are all big games".

  • He rubbished any suggestion the fact Aberdeen are guaranteed group-stage football until Christmas is a safety net for this tie, saying "we want to play at the highest level possible".

  • On Hacken, Robson says they are a much better team now than they were when Aberdeen played them a couple of years ago and it will be a difficult test.

