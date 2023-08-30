Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on Carabao Cup defeat at Salford on penalties: "It's disappointing, but we have to accept the loss.

"We hit the bar and the post, and had numerous chances to put the ball in the net, but we didn't and we must improve on that.

"It's not for me to punish or accuse anyone after going out of this competition - it's just been one of those days."

On Salford matchwinner Ossama Ashley being able to retake his penalty after Karl Darlow had saved his initial effort but moved off his line: "It was the only penalty to be retaken, but I can't change the referee's decision."