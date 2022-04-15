Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Burnley
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on Joe Elliott, frontman of rock legends Def Leppard, in the latest round of Premier League and FA Cup predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Burnley's result at Norwich last weekend was as bad as their result over Everton a couple of days before was good.
I expected the Clarets to kick on after beating the Toffees but to follow up a huge win like that by going to the bottom side and losing is a big set-back. I know Maxwel Cornet missed a big chance to equalise at 1-0, but I thought Norwich were comfortable.
What might help Sean Dyche's side here is that West Ham have a huge Europa League game on Thursday night. They have a small squad and that is the game where David Moyes will pick his strongest team. Even so, I don't see the Hammers losing this one at home.
Joe's prediction: Who is wearing claret and blue here then!? West Ham have been fantastic all season, and if Michail Antonio plays well he is a match-winner. Sadly for Burnley, they seem to be lacking their usual end-of-season spark. Maybe it is just one year too far for them in the top flight. 2-0.
Find out how Lawro and Joe Elliott, frontman of Def Leppard, think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go