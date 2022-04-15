Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Burnley's result at Norwich last weekend was as bad as their result over Everton a couple of days before was good.

I expected the Clarets to kick on after beating the Toffees but to follow up a huge win like that by going to the bottom side and losing is a big set-back. I know Maxwel Cornet missed a big chance to equalise at 1-0, but I thought Norwich were comfortable.

What might help Sean Dyche's side here is that West Ham have a huge Europa League game on Thursday night. They have a small squad and that is the game where David Moyes will pick his strongest team. Even so, I don't see the Hammers losing this one at home.

Joe's prediction: Who is wearing claret and blue here then!? West Ham have been fantastic all season, and if Michail Antonio plays well he is a match-winner. Sadly for Burnley, they seem to be lacking their usual end-of-season spark. Maybe it is just one year too far for them in the top flight. 2-0.

