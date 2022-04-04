Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva believes "it will work out" against Atletico Madrid if they follow boss Pep Guardiola’s plan.

City play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Diego Simeone’s side at the Etihad on Tuesday and Silva knows the champions of Spain will offer rugged opposition.

"They will make it very difficult for us,” he said. "They are very competitive, very organised and have a specific style of play.

"It’s never easy to play against them – we saw that it wasn’t easy for Manchester United and then, two seasons ago, for Liverpool.

"But, if we do our jobs and follow Pep’s plan, I’m sure it’s going to work out."

City have never won Europe’s premier trophy, losing in the final to Chelsea last season, and Silva says that experiencing setbacks in the Champions League has made the team stronger.

"Winning it is something we really want to achieve," he said. "We have learned from our disappointments and this year we are very well prepared.

"It's not just another game for us - it's a competition that most of us have never won. It is the only that's missing.

"All we can promise the fans is that we’ll try as hard as we can to achieve it."