Spurs talking point: Where will Conte's side finish this season?

Anna, Spurs XY, external

Predicted points: I can see Spurs getting 70 points, hopefully more

Predicted position: I would love to say 4th, but am predicting 5th place

Spurs seem to have developed some consistency and are starting to exercise more and more control during games. Critically there seems to be more understanding of the individual roles and how they fit within Conte's vision for the team.

Hopefully, Oliver Skipp will return to the squad giving us an extra option in midfield.

Add a touch of mental toughness to the goal power of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and the last few weeks of the season could be exciting.

There is one remaining fixture which is always important to Spurs fans: this year’s north London derby could be pivotal in who secures that vital Champions League spot.

Do you agree with Anna's predictions? Have your say here