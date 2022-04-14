Tottenham v Brighton: What does the form show?
Tottenham have won all four of their Premier League home games against Brighton – only against Bournemouth (5/5) do they have a better such 100% record in the competition.
Brighton have won just one of their nine away league games against Spurs (D2 L6), losing each of the past five in a row since a 1-0 victory in October 1981.
Spurs have scored at least twice in each of their past seven Premier League games – only once have they had a longer such run, doing so in 11 consecutive games between September and December 2011.
Each of Brighton’s past three Premier League victories has come away from home. Meanwhile, the Seagulls are unbeaten in all five of their league games in London this season (W2 D3) – they last remained unbeaten in the capital across a full league campaign in 2016-17, while they’ve never managed to do so when playing at least five such games.