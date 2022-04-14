Tottenham v Brighton: What does the form show?

Tottenham have won all four of their Premier League home games against Brighton – only against Bournemouth (5/5) do they have a better such 100% record in the competition.

Brighton have won just one of their nine away league games against Spurs (D2 L6), losing each of the past five in a row since a 1-0 victory in October 1981.

Spurs have scored at least twice in each of their past seven Premier League games – only once have they had a longer such run, doing so in 11 consecutive games between September and December 2011.