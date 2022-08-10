Chelsea v Tottenham: Head-to-head record
Since losing consecutive Premier League games against Tottenham in 2018, Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games against them, conceding only one goal in that run.
Spurs have won just one of their previous 37 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions.
Harry Kane has scored 41 Premier League London derby goals, however, he’s failed to score in any of his past five appearances against Chelsea.
34% of Jorginho's attempts at goal have been penalties (21/62) and 44% of his touches within the opposition box have been his penalty attempts.