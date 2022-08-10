Chelsea v Tottenham: Head-to-head record

Chelsea v Tottenham - 60 Premier League games. Wins: Chelsea 33, Tottenam 7. Goals: Chelsea 108, Tottenham 55. Clean sheets: Chelsea 27, Tottenham 9

  • Since losing consecutive Premier League games against Tottenham in 2018, Chelsea are unbeaten in seven games against them, conceding only one goal in that run.

  • Spurs have won just one of their previous 37 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions.

  • Harry Kane has scored 41 Premier League London derby goals, however, he’s failed to score in any of his past five appearances against Chelsea.

  • 34% of Jorginho's attempts at goal have been penalties (21/62) and 44% of his touches within the opposition box have been his penalty attempts.