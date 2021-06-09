Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has signed a new contract, committing his future to the club until 2024.

Roberts, whose original deal was due to expire in the summer of 2022, has been rewarded after an extended run in the side towards the back end of the Premier League season.

"I'm extremely happy to be signing," the 22-year-old Wales international told BBC Radio Leeds. "It's a club I have a lot of love for and a lot of passion. I'm happy to get it done and know that my future is there."

Roberts, who joined from West Bromwich Albion for an initial reported £2.5m fee in 2018, feels he has developed massively under United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Speaking from Wales' Euro 2020 training camp in Baku, he added "Kind of like from a boy to man - it's been that kind of transition and period. It's been great to do that at such a big club as well."

Roberts scored his first Premier League goal in Leeds' penultimate game of the season - a 2-0 victory at Southampton. He is now preparing for Wales' Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland in Azerbaijan on Saturday.

