Everton 3-1 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told BBC Sport: “For the first goal, the way the corner happens was nearly an own goal. There’s no need – Alex [McCarthy] can pick the ball up and everything is easy.

"Then you can see the atmosphere coming and you feel the pressure on you. We calmed it down a little bit but then we conceded a beautiful second goal.

"Until half-time it was a very good game from our side. The game was in a perfect way but it wasn't enough to get something, which is very hard to take.

"I’m happy for Adam [Armstrong]. It’s always good for a striker to immediately get a goal in a new team. The rest of the 90 minutes were absolutely OK. It’s something to build on."