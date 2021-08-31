Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

A lot of Leeds United fans have been underwhelmed by the summer’s transfer dealings – but there looks to be one more arrival before the window closes.

That should be Manchester United winger Dan James. I say ‘should’ because we all remember Leeds and James have been here before.

After Sunday’s draw at Burnley, Marcelo Bielsa claimed he didn’t think there would any more signings. That evidently changed when James became available, with his path to regular football at Old Trafford further complicated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return.

Had Leeds not signed anyone else, Bielsa would not have been complaining. In recent weeks he has regularly expressed his happiness with the players he has at his disposal.

Concern over the inflated market means he doesn't want the club to pay over the odds for players - and he doesn’t want to spend less on someone who isn’t better than what he has already got.

Therefore, paying a club record £30m free for James has raised a few eyebrows among some supporters. Is he worth it? Is he needed? Acquiring a central midfielder – someone who can operate as a number eight or perhaps a 10 – was seen as a more pressing task.