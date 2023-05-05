Dundee United defender Kieran Freeman has backed Jim Goodwin to receive the manager's job long-term at Tannadice should he keep the club in the Scottish Premiership.

Under Goodwin's stewardship, United have climbed off the bottom of the league table, and currently sit tenth, only ahead of Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off place on goal difference.

“If the results go against us on one weekend we could be bottom again, so we are far from out of it, but it has been positive these last few weeks and hopefully we keep that going,” Freeman said.

“We have been playing well as a team and have been hard to beat, the clean sheet at the weekend helps and we have been getting more bodies forward.

“The gaffer has got us organised and we are hard to beat, that makes a big difference I think."

When asked if he thinks Goodwin will remain in his post beyond the end of the season, Freeman said: “If we are getting results I think the club will make that decision, obviously I don’t get paid to make those decisions but if we keep winning, I don’t see why he wouldn’t.