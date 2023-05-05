Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton has revealed Alan Pardew named his whole team except the second striker on the night before the 2006 FA Cup final team against Liverpool because he "had to sleep on it".

Ashton joined the Hammers in January 2006 and had scored two goals in four appearances in their run to the final.

However, because of injury, Bobby Zamora had finished the season partnering Marlon Harewood up front.

"I tweaked my hamstring and thought that could be the end of my hopes," he told Kammy & Ben’s Proper Football Podcast. "I was in the oxygen chambers and did everything I could to get fit.

“The night before, at the hotel, we had a meal and sat down in the meeting room with the clipboard there. He [Pardew] flicked back the sheet and there was the full team with a question mark beside Marlon.

"He said, 'I am really sorry but I am going to have to sleep on it. I can’t decide between Dean and Bobby'."

"Everyone else could relax and know if they were playing, on the bench or out of the squad. Poor old Bobby and I - I don’t know how he slept but I didn’t."

However, even sleeping on it did not make it clear for Pardew, and Ashton was left waiting even longer to see if he was in the team.

"I thought he would break it to us at breakfast but nothing was said. We got the suits on and left the hotel - still nothing. We got to the Millennium Stadium and still nothing.

"We all walked out and tried to enjoy the experience but I was looking at my mum and dad because I didn't know if I was starting.

"A couple of minutes before the teamsheets were due, he pulled me in and told me I was starting, which I was ecstatic about as this was the biggest day of my life.

"I didn't dare look at Bobby. I felt so sorry for him as that could have easily been me."

Ashton scored West Ham's second goal and played 71 minutes in the final before being replaced by Zamora. Liverpool came back to win on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds