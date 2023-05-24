Manchester United are considering signing two new centre-forwards - but there is not huge confidence at the club that a deal with Tottenham will be possible for Harry Kane. (90min), external

Spurs are considering making an approach to Feyenoord for manager Arne Slot. (Guardian), external

Slot will become the new Spurs manager if his agent can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract on Wednesday. (Mail), external

Tottenham have given Slot assurances he would be in control of transfers (Football Insider), external

