Moyes on Paqueta, relegation battles and Hodgson
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before his side take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the West Ham boss:
Gianluca Scamacca is unavailable for the fixture but aside from the striker Moyes said "in the main we are OK" and that a similar squad from Wednesday's defeat to Liverpool will be in place.
On the form of Lucas Paqueta, Moyes said the Brazilian is "beginning to get used to the Premier League", adding: "I think he still has a bit to go but I have to say it is great he is getting some goals for us recently. It has helped us a lot."
West Ham sit five points above the relegation zone and Moyes said: "We are in a position that we would rather not be and we have to keep picking up points."
On Palace boss Roy Hodgson's return to management, Moyes said: "I thought Roy was mad when he came back in. But he has an incredible passion for the game. But I can understand why people want to work with him because he is such a talented coach."