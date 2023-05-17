Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Unless Pep Guardiola’s persuasive techniques eventually wear him down, Ilkay Gundogan has just six games left of his Manchester City career.

According to Kyle Walker, it is the point in the season where Gundogan turns into ‘prime Zidane’, which is an apt way of describing the Germany midfielder’s goal at Everton on Sunday, when he changed his body shape when the ball was about a foot away, allowing him to control it and flip it over his shoulder into the corner of the goal.

It was an extreme example of the moments Gundogan is capable of.

Don’t forget, in 2020-21, before the arrival of Erling Haaland, when City were operating without a striker, Gundogan was pushed into the false nine role and delivered 14 goals in 23 games that covered the club’s phenomenal 21-match winning run that took them to a title and EFL Cup double, in addition to the Champions League final.

In addition to contribution we can all see, he was voted captain ahead of Kevin de Bruyne by the City players when Fernandinho left in 2022, so he clearly commands enormous respect in the dressing room as well.

That is why, if Gundogan goes, he will be so hard to replace.

Little wonder City have been heavily linked with summer moves England midfielders Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

Gundogan is not as physical and, overtly, not as athletic, although in that sense, looks can be deceptive.

What he has is the priceless instinct of being in the right place at the right time, a brain quick enough to read how situations are going to develop and, as Sunday showed, the dexterity in his body to match.

City simply do not have another player in their squad who can deliver what Gundogan gives them. As happened with Haaland this season, if he goes, Guardiola will have to alter his side’s shape again.

Little wonder he has not abandoned the challenge of talking him into extending his stay.